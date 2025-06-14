HS 1st Year mark sheets Available for Download from June 15: ASSEB

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has issued a notification announcing that mark sheets for the HS First Year Examination-2025 will be available for download from June 15, 2025. Heads of institutions can access the mark sheets through the official ASSEB Division-II website.

According to the notification, the mark sheets will be downloadable only for students who have submitted the HS First Year Examination form and appeared in the 2025 HS First Year Examination. Heads of institutions have been instructed to distribute the downloaded mark sheets to their respective students after obtaining a countersignature from the Inspector of Schools of their district.

The board emphasised that this directive is for the immediate attention and necessary action of all educational authorities concerned, including inspectors of schools, principals of lead colleges, and heads of institutions under ASSEB Division-II.

The Sr. Programmer of ASSEB Division-II has been directed to upload the notification on the official website.

This step aims to streamline the distribution of academic documents and ensure timely access to results for students across the state.

Also Read: Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB) Becomes Operational with Focus on Vocational Education and Holistic Student Development

Also Watch: