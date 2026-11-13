HSLC 2027 Exam Form Submission Extended to November 17, ASSEB Confirms

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-I, has extended the deadline for online form fill-up for the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination, 2027, till November 17.

According to a notification issued, the last date for submission of examination fees through online payment has been fixed at November 20, 2026.

The Board has directed all heads of institutions of registered schools that have not yet completed the form fill-up process to visit the official examination portal, sebaregistration.org, and complete the process within the extended deadline.

The notification has also instructed school authorities to update the bank details of candidates, wherever this has not yet been done. In case of any errors in students' particulars, corrections can be made through the Checklist Correction facility available on the form fill-up portal.

Earlier, the online form fill-up process was scheduled to conclude on November 10, while the deadline for online payment and challan generation was November 12. The last date for payment of challans at SBI branches was November 16.

The Board has clarified that corrections to the online checklist can be uploaded up to November 19. However, subject-related corrections will not be permitted after that date.

ASSEB has further made it clear that no further extension of the form fill-up deadline will be granted under any circumstances, urging all concerned schools to complete the necessary formalities within the stipulated period.