Assam HS Final Exam 2027: Form Fill-Up Starts November 14, Deadline December 5

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Assam State School Education Board (ASSEB), Division-II, has announced that the online form fill-up process for the Higher Secondary (HS) Final Examination, 2027, will begin on November 14, 2026, and continue until December 5, 2026.

According to a notification issued by ASSEB, Division-II, the HS Final Examination, 2027, will be conducted during March-April next year. All heads of institutions under the board have been instructed to inform students about the form fill-up schedule and ensure that all eligible candidates complete the process within the stipulated deadline.

The online portal will be made available shortly, while details of the portal and a user manual containing necessary instructions will be communicated to the institutions through email. As per the notified fee structure, regular candidates will have to pay an examination fee of Rs. 900 and a centre fee of Rs. 350. Betterment candidates will have to pay Rs. 1,200 as examination fees and Rs. 350 as centre fees. An additional practical examination fee of Rs. 100 per subject will be applicable wherever necessary.

However, examination and centre fees will be exempted for eligible candidates from government, provincialised and recognised venture schools and colleges whose parents' combined annual income from all sources is Rs. 4 lakh or below. The exemption is being provided in accordance with the government notification dated November 7, 2025.

To avail of the exemption, parents or guardians must submit an application to the head of the institution. The institution heads will be responsible for verifying the authenticity of the documents submitted before granting the fee exemption.

The board has made it clear that no provisional or offline form fill-up facility will be allowed for the ensuing examination. Students who fail to complete the process within the prescribed period will not be permitted to appear in the HS Final Examination, 2027.

ASSEB has also cautioned that no subject change will be permitted after completion of the form fill-up process. The process will be considered complete only when the payment status is reflected as "Approved" within the stipulated timeframe.

In addition, all institutions undertaking the form fill-up process will have to pay an affiliation renewal fee of Rs. 1,000 per institution. In case of payment through bank challan, the amount must be deposited on or before the expiry date mentioned in the challan.

The board has sought the cooperation of all institutions and stakeholders to ensure the smooth and timely completion of the online form fill-up process.

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