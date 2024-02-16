HSLC examination begins today in Assam

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA), will start the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations tomorrow (February 16). The examinations will conclude on March 4, 2024.

The significant deviation in this year's HSLC examinations is the introduction of OMR (optical mark recognition) sheets for objective questions for 50 percent of the total marks, barring the marks meant for the internal assessment, in four core subjects: English (C1), general mathematics (C2), general science (C3), and social sciences (C4).

According to the Controller of Examinations, SEBA, the OMR will be personalised; therefore, there will be one OMR sheet in the name of a particular candidate. The remaining questions will be of the descriptive type. Separate answer scripts containing 16 pages will be given to each of the candidates, he said.

As many as 4,25,966 students-1,90,957 males, 2,34,999 females, and 10 transgender -will appear in the HSLC examinations. The female candidates outnumbered their male counterparts by 44,042 in the HSLC examination this year. The examinations will be held in 913 centres installed with CCTV cameras. The centres are ready. According to SEBA officials, candidates willing to leave the examination hall after an hour of the start of the examination can do so, but they will not be allowed to take the question paper with them. In the event of any candidate entering the examination centre with a mobile handset, he or she will have to face expulsion for three years. On-duty teachers (invigilators) can take mobile handsets; they will have to keep them in a particular room (centre in-charge's room) meant for that. Both the police and district administrations have already identified the sensitive centres and made all arrangements to face any eventuality. There will be flying squads to oversee the smooth and peaceful process of the examinations.

The officials further said that since OMR sheets have been introduced, the candidates will have to enter their examination centres well ahead of time, i.e., at 8.20 a.m., and the examination will start at 9 a.m.

