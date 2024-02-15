Assam: 24,590 students to appear in HSLC in Cachar district

A correspondent

Silchar: A total of 24,590 students would appear in the HSLC examination this year in Cachar district. Examination would begin from Friday, February 16. A source in the education department informed out of 24,590 examinees, 11,025 are boys and rest 13,565 are girls. There would be 47 examination centres including 6 additional sub-venues this year.

The state government had taken strict measures to stop malpractices in the examination process as for last few years incidents like question paper leak, involvement of teachers in rampant malpractices had tarnished the image of the entire education system. In this backdrop, the administration had taken stringent measures this year which include clamping of 144 Cr.PC around the examination centres, deployment of security personnel.

Also Read: Assam: Teachers not on HSLC/HS exam duty placed under Inspector of Schools