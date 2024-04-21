HSLC examinations: Assam Governor, CM congratulate successful candidates

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Assam Governor Gulab Chand Kataria and Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated the students on their success in the High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) examinations, the results of which were declared today. They also congratulated the teachers and parents of the students.

In a statement made here today, the governor said, "Your result is the reflection of your hard work and perseverance. This result paves the way for you to go forward, create a mark for yourself, and work for society. May the Almighty bless you, and I wish you luck in your future academic endeavours."

The Governor, however, has words of consolation for the unsuccessful students and said, "For those who may not have achieved the desired results, I urge you to remain steadfast in your goals and continue to study hard. May each of you find fulfilment and prosperity in your future endeavours."

Meanwhile, in his social media handle, the Chief Minister said, "Congratulations to all my young friends who have successfully passed their HSLC exam this year. I wish you all the best for a bright future ahead. For those who aren't happy with the results, I want to tell them that one exam is never a make-or-break exam. Life will always give you several more chances. Identify the numerous talents you are bestowed with and keep working hard! You will go places."

