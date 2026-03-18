HPV vaccination drive launched in Udalguri to protect adolescent girls from cervical cancer

A CORRESPONDENT

ORANG: In a significant step towards safeguarding women’s health, a Human Papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination drive was formally launched in Udalguri district on Tuesday, aligning with the nationwide initiative to prevent cervical cancer. 14-year-old adolescent girls have been identified as the primary beneficiaries of the vaccination programme.

The inaugural session of the drive was held at Udalguri Civil Hospital, where 10 adolescent girls were administered the HPV vaccine. The programme was conducted in the presence of the Joint Director of Health Services, Dr Mukhtar Hussain, who emphasized the importance of timely vaccination in reducing the risk of cervical cancer among women.

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