Human traffickers from Assam arrested in Hassan district, Karnataka

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: In a case of human trafficking, two traffickers have been apprehended, and a 9-year-old girl kidnapped from Hatigaon's Khanka region has been successfully recovered by the Hatigaon police in cooperation with the Karnataka police. Zakaria Ahmed and Ahidul Islam, residents of Dalgaon in Darrang district, were apprehended in Hassan district, Karnataka, after a coordinated effort between the two police forces.

The girl was lured away from her home on July 29 with promises of inducements and taken to Karnataka by train. The traffickers had rented a room near the girl's residence and waited for an opportunity to strike when her family was not around. The swift action by the police has brought relief to the girl's family and highlighted the growing concern about human trafficking in the region. The city police are urging parents and guardians to be vigilant and report any suspicious activities. Investigations are being conducted to find and detain any other perpetrators of such a horrific act.

