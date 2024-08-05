Tripura: Bangladeshi woman arrested for human trafficking

Tripura: A Bangladeshi woman was arrested for her alleged involvement in human trafficking in West Tripura's Charipara area, said the police. The accused was identified as Khadija Begum, aged 36, a resident of Brahmanbaria district in Bangladesh.

According to police, "A Bangladeshi woman named Khadija Begum was arrested by the GRP (Government Railway Police) from the Charipara area in a joint operation with BSF (Border Security Force) Unit 42 and Amtali Police Station on Saturday afternoon." The authorities acted on a tip-off and detained her. Khadija Begum is scheduled to be presented before the Agartala court for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on Thursday, acting on a tip-off about suspected illegal activities at Agartala Railway Station. The local law enforcement agencies and Border Security Force on Thursday conducted a joint operation and arrested 10 individuals, including eight Bangladeshi nationals. The operation was conducted in response to reports of cross-border human trafficking activities. The individuals were intercepted as they were preparing to board a train, allegedly for illegal movement across the India-Bangladesh border.

The arrested individuals were held in custody at the local police station for further questioning. Authorities have also indicated that they will be coordinating with Bangladeshi officials to ascertain the full details of the case and potentially repatriate the Bangladeshi nationals. This operation highlights the ongoing efforts by security forces to curb illegal cross-border activities and human trafficking in the region. (ANI)

