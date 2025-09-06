I am 100% sure of winning this election, says B Sudershan Reddy

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Opposition’s Vice-Presidential candidate B Sudershan Reddy on Friday expressed strong confidence about his chances in the upcoming Vice-Presidential elections, scheduled for September 9.

“I am 100% sure of winning this election. I have been receiving tremendous response wherever I go,” Reddy said while addressing the media in Guwahati. However, he refrained from commenting on his opponent, adding, “It will be highly improper for me to make a comment about the other candidate, who is also a very respectable person.”

Reddy, a former Supreme Court judge and former Chief Justice of the Gauhati High Court, began his visit by offering prayers to Maa Kamakhya and paying respects to the Brahmaputra River. “I used to visit Maa Kamakhya when I was the Chief Justice,” he recalled.

Highlighting the importance of the Vice President’s role, Reddy stressed that the office is “not a political institution but a high constitutional body.” He further remarked, “There can be no predesigned map to exclude any individual from participating in polls.”

