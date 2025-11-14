Govt School Teacher Accused of Encroaching on Land Meant for Journalists in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur: A government school teacher in North Lakhimpur has landed in controversy after the district administration demolished a structure he allegedly built overnight on a plot of land reserved for the Journalists Association for Assam (JAFA). The land, located near the Hijan bridge, has been at the centre of attention when officials moved in for eviction.

Locals said the plot had been clearly marked with a JAFA signboard indicating its allotment. According to them, the accused teacher removed the signboard late at night and quickly erected a small temporary house before anyone could intervene. By morning, the news had spread, prompting calls to the administration for immediate action.

Responding to the complaints, the district administration, accompanied by personnel from Lakhimpur police, carried out an eviction and brought down the structure. The demolition drew attention from locals, many of whom gathered at the site and expressed displeasure over what they described as deliberate encroachment by someone employed in a government post.