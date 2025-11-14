Govt School Teacher Accused of Encroaching on Land Meant for Journalists in Lakhimpur

Lakhimpur: A government school teacher in North Lakhimpur has landed in controversy after the district administration demolished a structure he allegedly built overnight on a plot of land reserved for the Journalists Association for Assam (JAFA). The land, located near the Hijan bridge, has been at the centre of attention when officials moved in for eviction.
Locals said the plot had been clearly marked with a JAFA signboard indicating its allotment. According to them, the accused teacher removed the signboard late at night and quickly erected a small temporary house before anyone could intervene. By morning, the news had spread, prompting calls to the administration for immediate action.
Responding to the complaints, the district administration, accompanied by personnel from Lakhimpur police, carried out an eviction and brought down the structure. The demolition drew attention from locals, many of whom gathered at the site and expressed displeasure over what they described as deliberate encroachment by someone employed in a government post.
Several local organisations condemned the act and raised concerns about the growing trend of encroachment in parts of the town. They said that if a government employee could attempt to forcibly occupy land meant for a public body, it would set a worrying precedent. They called for a thorough investigation and strong legal action to ensure accountability.
Officials have not released the name of the teacher involved, explaining that an inquiry is still underway. Sources said the administration is examining how the signboard was removed, who assisted in the construction, and whether the accused acted alone.
The incident has sparked conversations across Lakhimpur about the need for stricter monitoring of government land. Residents urged the authorities to ensure that areas earmarked for institutions and public welfare are protected from such attempts in the future.