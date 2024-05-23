IBM remembers former Assam Education Minister Thaneswar Boro and mourns his demise

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The IBM (Imma Bishnupriya Manipuri) remembered former Assam Education Minister Thaneswar Boro, who breathed his last at the GMCH (Gauhati Medical College and Hospital) recently.

In its recent extra-ordinary general meeting presided over by its working president, Kishar Kumar Sinha, IBM deeply mourned the death of Thaneswar Boro, former Education Minister of Assam. Late Boro was instrumental in the introduction of the Bishnupriya Manipuri language at the primary level in the three districts of the Barak Valley: Cachar, Karimganj, and Hailakandi in 1999. “We have lost an honest man, and his death is a great loss not only to the Bishnupriya Manipuri Society but also to the political fraternity in the state, and it will be difficult to fill up the vacuum created by his death,” the resolution of the condolence meeting said.

Also Read: Demise of Former Education Minister of Assam Thaneswar Boro mourned by Pramod Boro,Dipen Boro (sentinelassam.com)