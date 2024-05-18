Demise of Former Education Minister of Assam Thaneswar Boro mourned by Pramod Boro,Dipen Boro

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of BTC Pramod Boro and the president of ABSU Dipen Boro on Friday expressed deep sorrow over the death of former Education Minister of Assam Thaneswar Boro who passed away on Friday morning at 7.05 am at his Garaka residence, Rangia in Kamrup district due to old age ailments at the age of 85. He was born in 1939 at Gurmou village of present Tamulpur district. They conveyed their heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for his eternal peace.

Thaneswar Boro was a prominent political figure in Assam, known for his tenure as the Education Minister of the state. He was affiliated with the Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), a regional political party in Assam that has played a significant role in the state’s politics since its formation in the mid-1980s.

As the Education Minister, Thaneswar Boro was involved in efforts to reform and improve the educational infrastructure of Assam. His tenure was marked by initiatives aimed at enhancing the quality of education, expanding access to schooling in rural and underserved areas, and addressing issues related to teacher recruitment and training. His work was part of a broader agenda by the AGP to promote regional development and address the specific needs of Assam’s diverse population. The party, and Boro in particular, sought to ensure that educational policies were tailored to the unique cultural and linguistic landscape of the state, which includes various indigenous communities with distinct languages and traditions.

In addition to his role in education, Thaneswar Boro was also involved in various other aspects of state governance and regional development. His political career reflects the broader struggles and aspirations of the people of Assam, particularly in terms of achieving greater autonomy and development within the Indian Union.

Boro’s legacy in Assam’s political and educational spheres continues to be remembered for his contributions to the state’s development and the improvement of its educational system. His efforts have left a lasting impact on the policies and practices that continue to shape education in Assam today.

In his message, the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro said Boro’s political career was deeply intertwined with his commitment to social justice and upliftment of the rural poor. He said Boro played a significant role in policy-making, focusing on improving the quality of education and ensuring that educational opportunities reached remote and rural areas. His work included initiatives to increase literacy rates and provide better facilities and resources to schools across the state. He also said despite the challenges, Boro’s contributions have left a lasting impact on Assam’s educational landscape, paving the way for future reforms and improvements. His work continues to inspire educators and policymakers in the region, he added.

Meanwhile, president of ABSU Dipen Boro said Boro emerged as a key leader advocating for the rights and education of the indigenous communities in Assam. He said his tenure as Education Minister was noted for his efforts to enhance the educational infrastructure and accessibility for underprivileged and marginalized groups. He also said beyond his ministerial duties, Thaneswar Boro was also active in various socio-political movements that aimed at promoting the rights and welfare of indigenous communities in Assam. His legacy is remembered for his dedication to education reform and his efforts to create a more equitable society, he said adding that Boro was also associated with the Bodo Sahitya Sabha (BSS) as vice president and treasurer respectively and also worked as Assistant Professor of B. Baruah College, Guwahati.

