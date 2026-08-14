IDBI Bank Donates Rs 1.54 Crore to Assam CM’s Relief Fund for Flood Rehabilitation

GUWAHATI: IDBI Bank contributed Rs 1.54 crore to the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund, Assam, as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives to support flood relief and rehabilitation efforts.

Executive Director Ugen Tashi presented the cheque to Assam Chief Minister, in the presence of Jagadish Gullapally, CGM and Zonal Head, Guwahati Zone, and other bank officials.

The bank said the contribution was made in solidarity with people and families affected by the recent floods in the state. Tashi said IDBI Bank remained committed to supporting people affected by natural disasters and expressed hope that the contribution would help provide timely relief and support the rehabilitation of affected families, said a press release.

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