Solution to Artificial Flood needs a Civic Movement: Assam CM

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma said that the artificial flood in Guwahati is a complex problem that has multiple factors. He said that the solution to the problem needs nothing short of a civic movement.

The Chief Minister said that the floods at Jorabat have their Meghalaya connection, involving earth-cutting, deforestation and the like. The empowered committee of the Supreme Court has already submitted a report on deforestation in the Jorabat area in Meghalaya.

“Likewise, artificial floods in other areas of Guwahati are caused by local factors, such as faulty drainage systems resulting from inadequate monitoring by engineers and the public using drains as dustbins, which leads to clogging, encroachment on drains, and non-adherence to rainwater harvesting rules.” The situation needs a civic movement from all stakeholders to make Guwahati free from artificial floods,” he said.

On the submergence of the stretch from Khanapara to Jalukbari of the national highway, the chief minister said that the NHAI had already sanctioned funds for a proper drainage system.

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