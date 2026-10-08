IIA Assam celebrates World Architecture Day in Guwahati

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Architects (IIA), Assam Chapter, celebrated World Architecture Day during its first General Body Meeting in Guwahati, which also marked the installation of its newly elected Executive Committee for 2026-28.

The event highlighted the 2026 UN theme, "Adequate Housing for All," and the UIA theme, "Housing is a Human Right, Build It." Members discussed the role of architects in promoting housing and development for economically weaker sections.

The Chapter Chairman outlined the vision for 2026-28, including development and rehabilitation initiatives and architectural design competitions.

The event also saw the unveiling of 'RONMOY', the official mascot for the IIA Premier League 2027, to be hosted by the Assam Chapter. Inspired by the endangered Greater Adjutant Stork, or Hargila, the mascot aims to promote awareness about its conservation.

The event was partnered by Vishakha Industries Limited, stated a press release.

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