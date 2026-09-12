IIE Guwahati concludes training on eco-friendly agarbatti making

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, concluded a three-day advanced training programme on eco-friendly handmade agarbatti making on Thursday, with 28 participants from Assam and other parts of the country.

Held from September 9 to 11 at the IIE campus, the programme provided participants with theoretical and practical training in agarbatti production, covering raw material preparation, mixing, rolling, drying, natural fragrance application and packaging. The training also focused on sustainable production practices, the use of natural and biodegradable materials and quality standards for market competitiveness. The programme concluded with a certificate distribution ceremony on Thursday, where all participants received certificates for successfully completing the training.

Also Read: Jayant Chaudhary reviews skill development initiatives at IIE Guwahati