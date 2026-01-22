Minister Jayant Chaudhary reviews skill development initiatives at IIE Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Union Minister of State (Independent Charge) for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship Jayant Chaudhary visited the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, on Wednesday during his two-day tour of Assam. He reviewed facilities at the institute, including the Skill India International Centre, Mountaineering Sports Arena, Apparel Incubation Centre and TRISSAM outlet, and assessed initiatives aimed at enhancing global employability and entrepreneurship.

The Minister interacted with stakeholders, MSME representatives, entrepreneurs and trainees, and emphasized the role of skills in nation-building and inclusive development, particularly in the Northeast. He also planted a sapling on the campus. IIE Director Pritam Dutta highlighted the institute’s efforts in aligning skill development and entrepreneurship programmes with national priorities under the Skill India Mission.

