IIE, Guwahati organises training programme on FPO management

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: A four-day training programme on "FPO Management" organised by the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati began at the institute's campus to strengthen the capacities of officials in the promotion, governance and management of Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs).

The programme, being held from June 8 to 11, brought together 10 officials from the Department of Horticulture, Government of Arunachal Pradesh.

The course was designed to provide practical knowledge on the institutional framework, legal structure, statutory compliances, documentation, business planning, operational management and financial management of FPOs.

Sessions during the programme are covering governance and management structures, the role of District Horticulture Officers as Cluster-Based Business Organisations, FPO registration procedures, compliance requirements and sustainability strategies.

Also Read: Jayant Chaudhary reviews skill development initiatives at IIE Guwahati