IIE Guwahati signs MoU to establish Livelihood Business Incubation Centres

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: In a significant stride towards fostering innovation, rural industries, and entrepreneurship across India, the Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) Guwahati has forged partnerships with two prestigious institutions namely the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Jodhpur and the Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU), Hyderabad.

The collaboration, under the aegis of the Scheme for Promotion of Innovation, Rural Industries & Entrepreneurship (ASPIRE), sponsored by the Ministry of Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India, aims to establish Livelihood Business Incubation (LBI) Centres in these academic hubs. The memorandum of understanding (MoU) signing ceremony, held at the IIE Guwahati premises, marked a pivotal moment in the quest to bolster rural entrepreneurship and innovation. Dr. Lalit Sharma, Director of IIE Guwahati, along with esteemed faculty members and officials, welcomed representatives from IIT Jodhpur and PJTSAU Hyderabad to formalize the partnership.

The partnership with IIT Jodhpur is geared towards promoting rural entrepreneurship in diverse sectors, including coir mat, footwear and rope making, as well as fostering advancements in agriculture such as processing, packaging, and branding with a focus on brand localization. Similarly, the collaboration with PJTSAU Hyderabad seeks to ignite rural micro-entrepreneurship in food, agribusiness, and agricultural innovations, thereby catalysing socio-economic development in rural landscapes.

The establishment of Livelihood Business Incubation Centres in these eminent institutions is poised to act as a crucible for nurturing innovative ideas, fostering skill development, and facilitating market access for rural entrepreneurs. Through synergistic partnerships and concerted efforts, the ASPIRE scheme endeavours to unleash the latent entrepreneurial potential inherent in India’s rural hinterlands, driving inclusive growth and sustainable development.

