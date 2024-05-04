Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati hosts inaugural convocation ceremony for project management

Guwahati: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE), Guwahati, hosted its first convocation ceremony for graduates of the six-month certificate programme in "Project Management in the Development Sector." The event was held on Friday at the IIE Guwahati campus.

The ceremony was graced by the presence of Professor (Dr.) Pratap Jyoti Handique, Vice Chancellor of Gauhati University, who conferred the degrees upon the deserving graduates. Dr. Lalit Sharma, Director of IIE Guwahati, was also present. Dr. Santanu Mohan Deka, the course director, along with course coordinator Dr. Bhaskar Kumar Kakati and other distinguished faculty members, adorned the event with their presence. Additionally, officials from IIE Guwahati and guests from various institutes contributed to the celebratory atmosphere.

Prof. Handique extended his heartfelt congratulations to the graduating students. In his address, he emphasized the paramount importance of courses like project management in the country's developmental landscape. He reiterated the necessity for institutes like IIE to cultivate skilled manpower capable of spearheading diverse development projects across the nation.

It is noteworthy that the certificate course in project management in the development sector is a collaborative effort between IIE Guwahati and the prestigious Indian Institute of Management, Shillong. This joint initiative aims to equip students with the necessary skills and knowledge to excel in the dynamic field of project management within the developmental sector.

