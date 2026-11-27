STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) organised a one-day awareness workshop on the formation, management and handholding of Self-Help Groups (SHGs), Farmer Producer Organisations (FPOs) and Farmer Producer Companies (FPCs) for small tea growers at its premises in Guwahati on Monday.

Sponsored by Tea Board India, the workshop brought together 34 field officers to strengthen their understanding of collective institutions and equip them with practical knowledge to support small tea growers.

Associate Faculty Member of IIE Prasanta Goswami delivered the welcome address and highlighted the importance of collective institutional mechanisms in improving the socio-economic conditions of small tea growers.

Tea Board India Deputy Director Dinomoni Kakaty, in his keynote address, discussed the tea industry's emerging entrepreneurial opportunities, including specialty tea, value addition, market development and collective business operations.

The technical sessions covered institutional formation and registration, governance, leadership, financial literacy, bookkeeping, access to finance, branding, packaging and marketing. Participants also explored digital marketing, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, export opportunities, quality standards and market linkages.

A group exercise provided practical exposure to developing collective business plans, identifying challenges, estimating costs and revenues, exploring potential buyers and preparing 90-day action plans.

The workshop concluded with an assessment, participant feedback and discussions on strengthening field-level support for small tea growers.

The initiative aimed to promote collective enterprise development, improve market access and encourage sustainable entrepreneurship among small tea growers in Assam.