IIE Launches Food Processing Training for Retiring Defence Personnel

The inaugural session was attended by Pritam Dutta, Director of MSDE & IIE, and Prasanta Goswami, Course Director.

In his opening address, Dutta stressed the importance of equipping defence personnel with skills that allow them to become economically independent after retirement — not just technically trained, but entrepreneurially capable.

The programme is sponsored by the Directorate General Resettlement under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.