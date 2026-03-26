IIE Launches Food Processing Training for Retiring Defence Personnel

The Indian Institute of Entrepreneurship (IIE) launched a new training programme in Guwahati on Wednesday, aimed at helping defence personnel navigate the shift from military service to civilian life.
The Entrepreneurship and Skill Development Programme (ESDP) focuses on food processing, paired with a dedicated entrepreneurship module designed to give retiring soldiers practical tools to become self-reliant.
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The inaugural session was attended by Pritam Dutta, Director of MSDE & IIE, and Prasanta Goswami, Course Director.
In his opening address, Dutta stressed the importance of equipping defence personnel with skills that allow them to become economically independent after retirement — not just technically trained, but entrepreneurially capable.
The programme is sponsored by the Directorate General Resettlement under the Ministry of Defence, Government of India.
The training began on March 23, 2026, and runs through June 12, 2026, with 17 participants currently enrolled.
Beyond food processing techniques, the curriculum covers a broad range of business skills, including:
Business planning and management
Financial management and bookkeeping
Inventory control
Customer service
Digital marketing
Leadership development
The IIE has positioned this initiative as part of its wider mission to promote entrepreneurship among underserved and transitioning groups across India.
For retiring defence personnel, the programme represents a structured pathway to building a second career — one grounded in practical skills and entrepreneurial thinking.