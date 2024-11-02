IIT Guwahati celebrates Hindi Fortnight with cultural unity

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati celebrated its annual Hindi Fortnight, from 15th to 30th October, 2024, with an array of events aimed at fostering the Hindi language appreciation and unity within the institute. This event brought together students, faculty, staff, and members of the IITG community, highlighting the institute's dedication to promoting Hindi language and literature.

During Hindi Fortnight 2024, IIT Guwahati organised a variety of competitions to encourage engagement with the Hindi language across different groups in the institute. Events included a Hindi poetry recitation competition and Hindi noting and an official letter-writing competition for the staff, as well as Hindi poetry and short story writing competitions for students. A special poetry recitation competition was also held for children residing on the campus, adding a family-friendly dimension to the celebrations.

A highlight of the fortnight was a collaborative Kavi Sammelan, organised jointly by the Literary Society (Lit-Soc) and the Rajbhasha Prakoshth of IIT Guwahati. Faculty, staff, and students came together to present their self-written Hindi poems, creating a vibrant atmosphere that celebrated the richness of Hindi literature and creativity.

The grand finale, "Hindi Pakhwada Samapan Samaroh 2024," held on 30th October 2024, witnessed enthusiastic participation from the entire IIT Guwahati community. The event was graced by Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati; Prof. Sukumar Nandi, Dean of Administration; Prof. Diganta Goswami, Registrar (in-charge); and senior officers and faculty members of the institute. Dr. Rita Moni Baishya, Head of the Department of Hindi at Gauhati University, honoured the occasion as chief guest.

The Samaroh featured cultural performances by both staff and students, including a chorus and a short play presented by institute staff, and a special performance by members of Lit-Soc. The director, along with Dr. Rita Moni Baishya, addressed the gathering, sharing insights on the importance of Hindi as a unifying language within academia and beyond. They also distributed prizes to winners of the various competitions held throughout the fortnight, celebrating the achievements and enthusiastic participation of the IIT Guwahati community.

Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director, IIT Guwahati, stated, "Hindi Fortnight at IIT Guwahati is not just a celebration of language but of unity and cultural pride. We are proud to see such spirited participation from all members of the IITG fraternity."

This annual event not only reinforces IIT Guwahati's commitment to promoting linguistic diversity but also strengthens community bonds, fostering an appreciation for India's cultural and linguistic heritage, a press release said.

