Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: A massive fire broke out at Beharbari last night and damaged three warehouses. Ten fire tenders were to bring the fire under control. One of the warehouses had tyres and coal, and the fire spread from there to the other warehouses.

There was no loss of life in the incident.

