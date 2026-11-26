GUWAHATI: Researchers at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IITG) have developed a method to assess the severity of ground shaking during future earthquakes in Northeast India, taking into account uncertainties in historical earthquake records and regional seismic activity.

The research was led by Prof Abhishek Kumar of the Department of Civil Engineering, along with Dr Niranjan Borah, an assistant professor at Barak Valley Engineering College. The findings were published in the Journal of Seismology.

The team compiled earthquake records spanning 1,200 years into a catalogue of nearly 6,000 events and generated 200 synthetic catalogues to account for uncertainties in earthquake locations and magnitudes. Using Kernel Density Estimation and Latin Hypercube Sampling, the researchers assessed earthquake occurrence rates across a geographical grid and estimated potential ground shaking.

The study found that the most intense earthquake activity occurred in the Indo-Burma Ranges, followed by western Arunachal Pradesh, central Assam, the Shillong Plateau and southern Sikkim.

The researchers also assessed eight cities - Guwahati, Agartala, Imphal, Shillong, Aizawl, Kohima, Gangtok and Itanagar. Imphal recorded the highest estimated ground shaking, measured through Peak Ground Acceleration (PGA), among the cities studied.

Prof Kumar said the method considered local variations in earthquake occurrence and the orientation of geological faults, where seismic activity was more likely to occur.

The findings could help engineers design earthquake-resistant buildings, bridges and other structures. The team plans to further refine the method by incorporating uncertainties related to earthquake depth and an earthquake recurrence model, a press release said.