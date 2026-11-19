STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Perhaps once again cementing its position as one of the most seismically active regions of not only the country but the entire world, 61 earthquakes were recorded in the Northeast in October this year.

Making this astonishing revelation, the National Centre for Seismology under the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences disclosed that altogether 140 earthquakes occurred within the territory of India, of which 61 occurred in the Northeast and 34 in the North, between October 1 and 31, 2026.

Out of the 61, 13 earthquakes occurred in Arunachal Pradesh, 10 in Assam, 14 in Manipur, 13 in Meghalaya, one in Mizoram, two in Nagaland, six in Sikkim and two in Tripura.

According to the National Centre for Seismology, the majority of earthquakes within India and its neighbourhood region bounded by the coordinates 0-40°N & 60-100°E during the period were located in the Northeast, the North (Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Ladakh, and Jammu-Kashmir) and Hindu Kush region.

Maharashtra with 24 recorded the highest number of earthquakes during the period in the country, followed by Manipur (14) and Arunachal Pradesh, Jammu & Kashmir and Meghalaya (13 each).

Of course, there was no activity in eastern part of the country between October 1 and 31, the centre confirmed.

An earthquake of magnitude 7.0 on the Richter scale occurred on October 22 at 8:03:42 pm IST in Tibet, with the epicentre at 32.411 °N, and 93.621 °E at a focal depth of 15 km.

According to the centre, the epicentre was about 540 km north of Ziro and 725 km northeast of Guwahati. The earthquake, which occurred in the collision zone of Indian and Eurasian plates, was widely felt in the region.

Sitting at the convergence of the northward-moving Indian plate with the Eurasian plate to the north and the Burmese (Indo-Burma) plate to the east, the north-eastern region is seismically active, with tremors being felt regularly in the region.

The National Centre for Seismology maintains a National Seismological Network of 183 stations, each having state-of-the-art equipment, and spread all across the country.

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