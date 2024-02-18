IIT Guwahati formalizes collaboration with Deori tribe

Guwahati: Recognising the paramount importance of cultural preservation and socio-economic uplift, the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati is extending its support to marginalised communities and indigenous tribes in the state of Assam.

Recently, the Institute initiated collaboration with the Deori community, aiming to harness technology and research partnerships to empower the community and safeguard its rich cultural heritage.

Prof. Vimal Katiyar, Dean, Research and Development; Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean PRBR; and Prof. Uday S. Dixit, Head, Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems from IIT Guwahati, recently attended the Joidaam Mechu (Joydam festival) 2024 held at Bamsenia village, Gogamukh, Assam, on the invitation of Bimal Borah, Minister of Industries, Commerce, and PE Department, Government of Assam; and Bhairab Deori, Chairman, Deori Autonomous Council, to formalise collaboration between the Deori community and IIT Guwahati.

These joint endeavours will prioritise the documentation and preservation of artefacts, indigenous food practices, traditional attire, musical instruments, and unique Deori languages and dialects.

Speaking about this pioneering collaborative initiative, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean PRBR, IIT Guwahati, said, “IIT Guwahati is honoured to be part of this transformative collaboration with the Deori Tribe. By preserving their rich heritage and empowering the community, we are not only safeguarding cultural treasures but also fostering sustainable development for generations to come.”

Prof. Iyer further added, “This partnership exemplifies IIT Guwahati’s commitment to inclusive growth and underscores the importance of harnessing technology and research to address pressing social justice and societal challenges as part of the Indian Knowledge System.”

Speaking about activities that the Centre for Indian Knowledge Systems can initiate with the Deori Community, Prof. Uday S. Dixit, Head, CIKS, IIT Guwahati, mentioned the preservation and promotion of Deori language and heritage as vital endeavours to safeguard the rich cultural legacy of the community. Speaking about this unique initiative, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, mentioned, “The institute has been actively pursuing research and activities related to the Indian Knowledge System on various topics, and this unique initiative by the institute will provide a great opportunity to conduct critical studies on the Deori community.”

Several aspects related to the culture, heritage, and tradition of this community were elaborately discussed, and preliminary work related to it has already been initiated with regards to scientifically documenting the traditional attire, food and natural resources, herbs and medicines, farming practices, day-to-day tools and practices, etc. With the Deori language on the brink of extinction, IIT Guwahati’s intervention seeks to provide substantial attention to its preservation. Through the integration of technology, the Institute aims to promote and safeguard the language and traditions while also documenting and archiving cultural practices, traditions, symbols, and artefacts intrinsic to the community.

Furthermore, discussions during the festival encompassed the Institute’s potential support for infrastructure development projects, skill enhancement programmes, entrepreneurship initiatives, educational endeavours, and the conservation of vital natural resources pivotal to the Deori community’s sustenance.

Moreover, the Institute has expressed keen interest in comprehending the intricacies of the unique Deori GAMUSA, with plans underway to preserve and patent its unique patterns, weaves, and colours, work for which has already been initiated. Additionally, explorations into the utilisation of natural colouring agents for the Deori GAMUSA are underway to further accentuate its cultural significance.

The Deori Autonomous Council, steadfast in its commitment to the community’s development, has already initiated various development projects, including the renovation of Deo haal (mandirs), the provision of free coaching for civil service aspirants, and infrastructural enhancements.

IIT Guwahati’s involvement in supporting these initiatives will undoubtedly unlock a plethora of collaborative opportunities aimed at preserving traditional practices and indigenous knowledge through meticulous documentation and research methodologies. These scientific initiatives will go a long way in not only preserving the cultural heritage and traditions of the Deori Community but will also lead to initiating similar projects with other tribes and cultures and preserving their true identity. (ANI)

