IIT Guwahati pioneers nanotech advancements with ‘SWASTHA’ project

GUWAHATI: The Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), Government of India, S. Krishnan, inaugurated the groundbreaking SWASTHA project and the state-of-the-art ISO 5 and 6 Clean Room Facilities at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati's Centre for Nanotechnology today in the presence of Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, Dr. Sandip Chatterjee, Senior Director/ Scientist G and Dr. Sangeeta Semwal, Scientist D from MeitY, Prof. Akshai Kumar AS, Head, Centre for Nanotechnology, Prof. Dipankar Bandyopadhyay, Head, School for Health Science and Technology, Prof. Vimal Katiyar, Dean R&D, Prof. Parameswar K. Iyer, Dean PRBR from IIT Guwahati.

Speaking at the event, S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), said, "The successful establishment of the Clean Room Facilities and the implementation of the SWASTHA Centre for Excellence is an epoch-making event in the North-Eastern region because the young human resources of the region can now utilise these world-class high-end facilities available at their doorstep to pursue their lofty scientific and technological dreams. It is of great importance to note that the Nano Centre, IITG, has delivered an array of frugal, low-cost technologies that will cater to the needs of society. As the Secretary, MeitY, GoI, that has supported this growth of the centre, it is indeed a sense of celebration for me to be a part of this journey along with the IIT Guwahati fraternity. This could have been possible only because of the unconditional leadership that the faculty members have shown, apart from the commitment of the budding scholars and high-quality students, ably backed up by the very efficient IIT Guwahati administration, which has displayed remarkable tenacity in establishing the Centre. In short, this has been a phenomenal start to this pioneering centre in north-east India, which has set a new benchmark for all such activities to follow not only in this region but also in the country."

Supported by MeitY,the Centre of Excellence on SWASTHA, "Smart Wearable Advanced NanoSensing Technologies in Healthcare ASICs" aims to revolutionize healthcare through advanced nanoelectronic theranostic devices. The project aims to deliver high-quality products and prototypes in micro/nano electronics and nanomaterials, with a focus on healthcare and energy applications. It emphasises innovation, scientific collaboration, and technological progress.

Speaking about the ISO 5 and 6 Clean Room Facilities and SWASTHA project, Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "It is a sense of great satisfaction and immense pride to highlight that the faculty at the Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati, under continuous support from MeitY, have worked tirelessly towards the success of establishing this pioneering Centre for Excellence. The visionary support by the MeitY has been pivotal in expanding the base of nanoelectronics inventions and innovations in the north-eastern part of the country that are well in line with the twin missions of GoI: 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and 'Make in India".

Speaking about the Centre for Nanotechnology, Prof. Akshai Kumar A S, Head of the Centre for Nanotechnology, IIT Guwahati, said, "The Centre for Nanotechnology at Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, established in 2004, has the vision to foster R&D in the interdisciplinary area of nanoelectronics. Develop human resources for multidisciplinary areas of science and technology at the nanoscale and augment academic partnerships with industry. The mission is to pursue excellence in teaching and research in nanoelectronics, develop state-of-the-art infrastructure in the NE Region, and collaborate with industry and academia. The Centre's research focus is to develop indigenous technologies and skilled human resources in nanoelectronics, health care, advanced materials, energy harvesting, nano-biotechnolog, environmental sciences, and bio-inspire technologies," a press release said.

