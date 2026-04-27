IIT Guwahati hosts IDE Bootcamp 2026 to boost student innovation and entrepreneurship

GUWAHATI: Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati organized the five-day Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship (IDE) Bootcamp 2026 from April 20 to 24 at its Conference Centre, bringing together nearly 150 participants from 27 institutions across 14 states.

The programme, conducted by the School of Agro and Rural Technology with support from All India Council for Technical Education, the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell, Wadhwani Foundation and SBI Foundation, aimed to develop innovation and entrepreneurship skills among students through hands-on training and mentorship.

Participants engaged in sessions on design thinking, startup development, financial planning and pitch presentation, alongside visits to the Technology Innovation Centre and BioNest Incubator on campus. A panel discussion with startup representatives was also held.

The Bootcamp concluded with a pitch presentation on April 24, where 34 teams showcased their ideas before a jury panel. Top teams were awarded, and certificates were distributed during the valedictory ceremony, stated a press release.

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