IIT Guwahati's RuTAG Completes 20 Years of Rural Innovation in Northeast India, Launches RuTAG 2.0

IIT Guwahati has marked 20 years of the Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) initiative, celebrating two decades of grassroots innovation that has delivered practical, affordable technology solutions to rural communities across Northeast India.

Established on April 12, 2006, under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, RuTAG at IIT Guwahati was built around a single core mission — designing and delivering user-friendly technologies for communities that need them most.

Innovations That Made a Real Difference

Over two decades, RuTAG IIT Guwahati has developed a range of technologies that have directly improved livelihoods and productivity for rural artisans and farmers across the region.

A modified heavy-duty bicycle capable of transporting over 200 kg of banana bunches was among the earliest innovations, later evolving into a rural vending cart now widely used by beneficiaries. Sukumar Rabha from Rajapara, Assam, one such beneficiary, said the cart saves him Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month on local transportation, allows him to reach multiple locations, and is accessible even to economically weaker sections due to its low cost and minimal maintenance.

An improved Eri cocoon opener, developed in collaboration with artisans through iterative field testing, achieved tenfold productivity compared to traditional methods — delivering significant benefits to silk clusters across Assam.

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