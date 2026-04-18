IIT Guwahati's RuTAG Completes 20 Years of Rural Innovation in Northeast India, Launches RuTAG 2.0

IIT Guwahati has marked 20 years of the Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) initiative, celebrating two decades of grassroots innovation that has delivered practical, affordable technology solutions to rural communities across Northeast India.
Established on April 12, 2006, under the Office of the Principal Scientific Adviser (PSA) to the Government of India, RuTAG at IIT Guwahati was built around a single core mission — designing and delivering user-friendly technologies for communities that need them most.
Over two decades, RuTAG IIT Guwahati has developed a range of technologies that have directly improved livelihoods and productivity for rural artisans and farmers across the region.
A modified heavy-duty bicycle capable of transporting over 200 kg of banana bunches was among the earliest innovations, later evolving into a rural vending cart now widely used by beneficiaries. Sukumar Rabha from Rajapara, Assam, one such beneficiary, said the cart saves him Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 per month on local transportation, allows him to reach multiple locations, and is accessible even to economically weaker sections due to its low cost and minimal maintenance.
An improved Eri cocoon opener, developed in collaboration with artisans through iterative field testing, achieved tenfold productivity compared to traditional methods — delivering significant benefits to silk clusters across Assam.
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A solar-powered potter's wheel has enabled artisans to produce up to 120 pottery items per day, double the output of manual methods, while eliminating the physical drudgery of traditional production. Gopal Pal from Amingaon, a beneficiary of the solar-powered wheel, said the technology reduces manual labour and markedly improves productivity.
A feed-block machine — available in both manual and hydraulic versions — produces 20 to 30 compressed feed blocks per hour for yaks and mithuns in Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, addressing the risk of starvation deaths among animals during winter when natural food sources are scarce.
A biomass dryer capable of drying rice, pulses, vegetables, and fruits requires no electricity, is weather-independent, and is manufactured using locally available materials — with efficiency rates of 15.14% for batch drying and 24% for continuous drying.
RuTAG IIT Guwahati's work has earned national recognition, with six of its technologies selected under the STINER (Science and Technology Intervention in North East Region) programme by the Ministry of DoNER.
The six technologies include the biomass dryer, hank-to-bobbin winding machine, chaff cutter, Eri cocoon opener, potter's wheel, and feed-block machine. Local fabricators including Labanya Steel Udyog, AP Enterprise, Jalan Agro-Products, and Redon Enterprise have been engaged to produce these products at scale.
Reflecting on the two-decade journey, Prof. Sashindra K. Kakoty, Coordinator of RuTAG IIT Guwahati, said the initiative had grown from its early innovations into a sustained programme of field-driven technological development across the Northeast, covering sectors from handloom to agriculture.
In its next phase — "RuTAG 2.0" — the focus has shifted toward patenting and commercialising the technologies developed over the past 20 years, with several key projects currently being advanced to strengthen the initiative's long-term impact across the region.