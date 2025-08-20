IIT Guwahati Launches MTech Program for WRD Engineers

Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a major step towards addressing Assam’s perennial challenges of flooding, riverbank erosion, and sustainable water management, the first batch of engineers from the Water Resources Department (WRD) has commenced a Master of Technology (MTech) programme in Flood and Water Resources Management at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati (IIT G).

The two-year, part-time online course has been launched following a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on May 22, 2025, between the WRD and IIT Guwahati. The programme is designed exclusively for in-service WRD engineers, along with engineers from other departments who wish to enhance their expertise in the field.

An orientation programme was held on Tuesday at IIT Guwahati to formally induct the participants. The event was attended by Syedain Abbasi, Special Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam; Prof. Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT Guwahati; Dr. Jeevan Basavaraj, CEO of the Flood and River Erosion Management Agency of Assam (FREMAA); senior faculty members; WRD officials; and IIT students.

Speaking on the occasion, Abbasi noted that the programme would significantly strengthen the technical capabilities of officers in managing floods and water resources. Faculty members of IIT Guwahati also briefed participants on the curriculum, which covers key subjects such as hydro-informatics, sediment transport, flood and erosion protection structures, integrated water resources management, and nature-based solutions, along with soft skills training for professionals.

Designed to suit the schedules of working professionals, the course enables participants to balance academic learning with departmental responsibilities. Officials said the initiative will help build advanced technical capacity within the WRD, contributing to long-term, sustainable solutions for Assam’s water-related challenges.

The programme is part of the Assam Integrated River Basin Management Programme (AIRBMP), a 10-year, multi-phased initiative supported by the World Bank. While FREMAA acts as the Project Management Unit, WRD and the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) are the principal implementing agencies.

