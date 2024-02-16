IIT- Guwahati plans EDPs in collaboration with state varsities

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The School of Energy Science & Engineering (SESE) at IIT Guwahati is all set to organize two 5-day Entrepreneurship Development Programmes (EDPs) in February, funded by the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME), Government of India (GoI).

One of these programmes is being organized in collaboration with Gauhati University - Institute of Science & Technology (GUIST), and the other in collaboration with Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU), Guwahati. The title of the first is "Entrepreneurship Promotion in the Area of Waste Management" to be held at Gauhati University from 19 to 23 February 2024, and the second is named "Entrepreneurship Promotion in the Area of Bio-energy" to be held at the Girijananda Chowdhury University (GCU) campus from 20 to 24 February 2024.

These programmes are aimed at generating interest in the respective areas of waste management and bio-energy, promotion of self-employment and targets the achievement of India's net zero carbon goal by 2070. The participants will be introduced to the various technologies which will enrich them with ideas for venturing into businesses based on bio-energy or waste management.

Speaking about the planned events, Prof. Vaibhav V. Goud, Head of SESE, IIT Guwahati and Convenor of the events said, "We are expecting a good response to these programmes from existing entrepreneurs and budding young entrepreneurship aspirants from not only Assam but also from different parts of North-East and India as a whole. The programmes have been designed meticulously to cover the respective areas and speakers of repute have been invited to deliver lectures." Debarshi Baruah, Technical Officer, SESE, IITG and Co-Convenor of these events said, "Already a sizeable number of participants have registered and we are expecting all the available 35 seats in each programme to be filled up soon."

