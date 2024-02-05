Assam Government Launches Sewa Setu Portal Offering More Than 500 Services

GUWAHATI: In a bid to facilitate governance, the Sewa Setu Portal has been launched by the Assam government. This newly introduced portal offers more than 500 government services to the people, that too at the comfort of their fingertips.
The Sewa Setu Portal has received over 1 crore applications and its disposal rate stands at 85 per cent.
This comprehensive platform is aimed at delivering government services directly to the doorsteps of citizens, thereby ensuring convenience and efficacy in accessing various administrative functions.
The Sewa Setu initiative, as detailed on its official website, has a wide range of services to offer, catering to the needs of the people.
The portal provides easy access to important links such as ARTPS Notified Services, Services Available Online, PFC Services, CSC Services, Land & Revenue, and Popular Services.
It serves as a one-stop solution for citizens seeking information and services from the government.
Some of the services provided by the Sewa Setu Portal include Contractor Registration services, Doctors' Registration services, Students' certificate/ registration/ Exam admit-related services.
Apart from these, land settlement-related services under Mission Basundhara 2.0 & Mission Bwiswmuthi for the Bodoland Territorial Council were also launched through this portal.
Moreover, users can avail services under Assam Police, Minority Certificate, Gorkha Community certificate, Building permission, Property Tax, and Trade licenses, among others, through the Sewa Setu Portal.
Additionally, the Sewa Setu Portal also boosts over 50 services under the three Autonomous Councils and as many as 541 services from 47 departments/directorates etc. and three Autonomous Sixth Schedule Councils.
With over 500 services available, the Sewa Setu Portal reflects the government's strive to enhance transparency, real-time communication and community engagement.
It is a testament to Assam government's determination to utilize technology to serve its citizens with utmost efficiency and streamline administrative processes.