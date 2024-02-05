Assam Government Launches Sewa Setu Portal Offering More Than 500 Services

GUWAHATI: In a bid to facilitate governance, the Sewa Setu Portal has been launched by the Assam government. This newly introduced portal offers more than 500 government services to the people, that too at the comfort of their fingertips.

The Sewa Setu Portal has received over 1 crore applications and its disposal rate stands at 85 per cent.

This comprehensive platform is aimed at delivering government services directly to the doorsteps of citizens, thereby ensuring convenience and efficacy in accessing various administrative functions.

The Sewa Setu initiative, as detailed on its official website, has a wide range of services to offer, catering to the needs of the people.