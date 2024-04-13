IIT Guwahati student found dead in hostel, police suspects suicide

Guwahati : A student allegedly died by suicide at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT)-Guwahati in Assam, police said on Friday. Reportedly, the student was found dead inside his hostel room on Wednesday.

"It is with deep regret that IIT Guwahati shares the unfortunate news of the death of a male student on campus on April 10, 2024," the institute said in a statement. "Our heartfelt condolences go out to the family, and we are providing them with the necessary support during this difficult time," it added.

The institute further informed that the police had initiated an investigation. (ANI)

