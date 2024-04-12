Women entrepreneurship conclave ignites innovation at IIT Guwahati

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: In a groundbreaking collaboration between the Technology Innovation Hub (TIH) at IIT Guwahati and the Embassy of Israel in India, the Women Entrepreneurship Conclave commenced today, 11th April 2024. This event, held at the esteemed Conference Center of IIT Guwahati, seeks to spotlight the pivotal role of women in entrepreneurship while fostering robust ties between India and Israel in the startup sphere, especially within the ambit of Technology Innovation Hub, IIT Guwahati - TIDF.

Distinguished figures from academia, diplomacy, and the business world graced the occasion, including Prof. Rajeev Ahuja, Officiating Director of IIT Guwahati, and Mr. Naor Gilon, His Excellency, The Ambassador of Israel to India. Ms. Joyshree Das Verma, President of FICCO FLO, and Ms. Nava Swersky Sofer, Head of the World's All Woman Venture Capital Fund in the US, shared their insights alongside other notable speakers.

The conclave's agenda is packed with engaging activities, comprising panel discussions, keynote addresses, and interactive sessions, all with a sharp focus on harnessing technology for business expansion and empowering women entrepreneurs to excel in the digital era.

Speaking on the significance of the event, Prof. Dr. S. K. Dwivedy, Project Director of Technology Innovation Hub, IIT Guwahati - TIDF, remarked, "The Women Entrepreneurship Conclave serves as a vital platform to celebrate the achievements of women entrepreneurs and facilitate meaningful discussions on overcoming the barriers they face. We are honored to have such esteemed guests join us today to lend their expertise and support to this important cause."

With the presence of luminaries like Mr. Doron Gidony, Innovation Attache at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Israel, the conclave underscores the criticality of women's entrepreneurship and international collaboration in driving innovation and economic progress, particularly within the dynamic ecosystem of Technology Innovation Hub, IIT Guwahati - TIDF. The event promises to be a catalyst for innovation and collaboration, igniting new pathways for women entrepreneurs to thrive and contribute significantly to the entrepreneurial landscape.

