IIT Guwahati workshop charts roadmap for accelerating rural development through solar-powered agriculture in Northeast India

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: The Centre for Innovation in Agro and Aqua Voltaics (CIAAV) under the School of Agro and Rural Technology (SART) at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati organised a one-day workshop on "Accelerating Rural Development through Solar Energy Integration in Agriculture".

The workshop brought together experts, researchers, industry representatives and government officials to discuss the potential of solar energy to strengthen agriculture, rural livelihoods and sustainable development in Assam and the Northeast.

IIT Guwahati Director Prof Devendra Jalihal inaugurated the workshop by lighting the ceremonial lamp. He highlighted the potential for solar energy in the Northeast and stressed the need for innovative approaches to power generation. He said agrivoltaics could allow farmers to cultivate crops and generate solar power on the same land, while emphasising the need for cost-effective and robust energy-storage systems.

AERC Chairman and retired Lt General Rana Pratap Kalita said rural development should extend beyond physical infrastructure to improving the economic conditions and livelihoods of rural communities. He highlighted the potential of agrivoltaics and urged farmers to utilise government schemes such as PM-KUSUM. He also stressed the need to address solar energy storage and grid stability.

The first technical session focused on the role of solar energy in advancing agriculture and securing rural livelihoods in the Northeast. Discussions covered demographic changes, urbanisation, industrialisation, growing energy requirements and the potential impact of large-scale solar photovoltaic installations on electricity distribution networks. Experts also discussed the use of Geographic Information System applications for distribution companies and solarisation planning.

The second session focused on advances in agrivoltaics and aquavoltaics in India. Participants supported greater experimentation with these technologies in Assam and the Northeast and stressed the need for further research and development.

The workshop also featured a presentation by the head of SART on the school's objectives, ongoing projects and research activities in agro and rural technology.

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