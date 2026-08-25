NRL to Build Solar-Powered Elephant Monitoring Towers to Curb Human-Wildlife Conflict in Assam

A CORRESPONDENT

NUMALIGARH: In a significant step towards reducing human-elephant conflict in Numaligarh-Morangi and adjoining areas, Numaligarh Refinery Limited (NRL) has undertaken a special initiative to monitor the movement of wild elephants and strengthen early warning mechanisms for local communities. Under this initiative, a total of 14 elephant monitoring towers are planned to be constructed in elephant-prone areas.

Each monitoring tower is estimated to cost approximately Rs 5 lakh, taking the total estimated expenditure for 14 towers to approximately Rs 64.75 lakh. The monitoring towers are being planned not only as facilities for tracking elephant movement but also with the potential to support local environmental initiatives and agri-tourism.

As per the available details, the monitoring towers are proposed at elephant-prone locations including Dholagaon, No. 2 Kaibarta, Bogoriani, Kuruwabahi, Dhuliagaon, No. 5 Rongbong, No. 4 Rongbong, Borchapori, Mithamchapori, Ponka Sengamorajan, Hatimorajan, Difalopathar, Bhulaguri, and Kordoiguri.

One of the key features of these monitoring towers will be the incorporation of environmentally friendly facilities. The towers are planned to have solar power systems for lighting and fans, along with facilities for heating water using solar energy. This will reduce dependence on conventional electricity and promote the use of renewable energy.

The structures are also being planned in a manner that they can serve as resting spaces for farmers in addition to their primary function of monitoring elephant movement. Farmers working in nearby agricultural fields will be able to use these facilities for taking short breaks and accessing basic amenities such as water while remaining connected with the surrounding natural environment.

The potential of these structures to support agri-tourism is also being considered. The natural landscape, agricultural fields, tea gardens, and elephant habitats in the region offer opportunities for developing activities linked to agriculture and nature-based tourism. With proper planning and management, such facilities may serve as supporting infrastructure for future agri-tourism initiatives.

Timely information on elephant movement is crucial for reducing human-elephant conflict. Wild elephants are more likely to approach human settlements, agricultural fields, and tea gardens during the evening and night. Monitoring towers will provide an opportunity to observe elephant movement and share information with local communities and concerned authorities, enabling timely warnings and preventive measures. This can help reduce the possibility of unexpected encounters between people and elephants.

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