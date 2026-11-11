IIT Guwahati's RuTAG develops four-in-one winding machine to ease yarn preparation

GUWAHATI: The Rural Technology Action Group (RuTAG) at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati has developed a four-in-one yarn winding machine to simplify the tiring steps of handloom weaving.

Yarn winding is an essential preparatory step in handloom weaving. It involves transferring yarn from hanks, cones or other packages onto bobbins and pirns, so that it can be used smoothly in weaving. Proper winding ensures smooth yarn handling, which in turn leads to the production of quality fabric. Most traditional weaving households still carry out this task by hand, often using a manually operated charkha. So, for the handloom weavers, the machine has been tested at several weaving locations in Assam and Meghalaya.

The process is slow and labour-intensive, and depending on the working conditions, traditional methods may process only about 1-2 kg of yarn a day. The repetitive nature of the task can also lead to awkward postures, repeated movements and long working hours, which raise concerns about weavers' health.

To address these challenges, RuTAG IIT Guwahati has combined the four winding functions together in one single unit.

The four winding operations of the machine are Hank-to-bobbin winding - Wind yarn from a hank onto a bobbin, Bobbin-to-pirn winding - Wind yarn from a bobbin onto a pirn for weaving, Doubling - Combine two or more yarn ends onto a single package, preparing them for twisting where required, Cone-to-bobbin winding - Wind yarn from a large cone onto smaller bobbins suitable for the next operation. (ANI)