Ilina Sinha’s Poems ‘Remain Water’ and ‘Winter Porcupine’ Featured in Sahitya Akademi’s Indian Literature Journal

STAFF REPORTER

GUWAHATI: Two poems by Guwahati‘s Ilina Sinha, “Remain Water” and “Winter Porcupine,” have been published in Indian Literature, marking a notable milestone in her literary career. The works, titled Remain Water and Winter Porcupine, appeared in the March–April 2026 issue of the journal, which is the flagship publication of the Sahitya Akademi.

Sinha’s poetry explored themes of memory, emotional endurance and the complexities of contemporary life, presenting a reflective voice shaped by both personal and social experiences. Her writing combined restraint with intensity, drawing attention to the interplay between suffering and healing, a characteristic noted by Patricia Mukhim, who highlighted the emotional depth and sensitivity of her work.

Writing in both English and Bishnupriya Manipuri, a language recognised as vulnerable by UNESCO, Sinha’s work also contributed to the preservation of lesser-known linguistic traditions. Her inclusion in the journal underscored not only her individual achievement but also the growing recognition of diverse voices within Indian English literature.

Her literary contributions received appreciation from Nirmal Kanti Bhattacharjee, who noted the thematic depth and imagery in her work, describing it as a meaningful addition to contemporary writing.

Sinha, a winner of the Wingword National Poetry Competition 2024, had also engaged in discussions on language and identity, including a talk at TEDxIIT Guwahati. Currently pursuing doctoral research at the Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati, she continued to balance academic pursuits with her evolving literary practice.

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