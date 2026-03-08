Illegal Arms Trade: Guwahati Salon Owner Accused of Gunrunning

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Dispur Police arrested Akhilesh Yadav (40) on the charge of gunrunning. According to the police, Yadav, hailing from Muzaffarpur in Bihar, has been running a salon at Hatigaon Chariali. The charges against him are that he used to procure arms and ammunition illegally from Bihar and sell them in Assam.

His activities came to light when Dispur Police arrested Krishna Das, whose confessional statement revealed the illegal gunrunning by Yadav. The police seized a 7.65 mm pistol along with a magazine and three live rounds from Krishna Das from Bagharbari Chowk in the Panjabari area recently.

