Youth Held in Guwahati With 9mm Pistol; Claims He Found It on Road
A youth was apprehended in Guwahati late at night while allegedly moving around with a loaded pistol, police sources said.
The accused, identified as Krishna Nath, was detained from Bagharbari in the Panjabari area. Police recovered a 9mm pistol from his possession containing three rounds of live ammunition.
Also Read: Pistol, live ammunition recovered from motorcycle thieves in Demow
Following his detention, Nath reportedly told cameras that he had found the pistol lying on the road and was on his way to hand it over to the police. He also identified himself as a businessman.
Police have launched an investigation to verify his account and determine where he actually obtained the weapon and for what purpose he was carrying it. Authorities are also checking whether the pistol has a valid licence.
Sources said a case had previously been registered against Krishna Nath at Dispur Police Station, adding another dimension to the ongoing investigation.
Further details are awaited as police continue to probe the matter.