Illegal liquor outlets proliferate in Palasbari as Rani residents mount fierce opposition to new licence

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: Palasbari has witnessed growing allegations of illegal liquor outlets at several locations, including Palasbari Main Chowk, Natun Bazar, Parli, near Hetero Healthcare Limited, Unit-II at Hudumpur under Palasbari LAC, among others. Local residents have alleged that the Excise Department and local administration have failed to take adequate action against such outlets.

Amid growing concern over the alleged proliferation of liquor outlets in the Palasbari area, strong opposition has now emerged in Rani against the proposed grant of a new licence for a country liquor outlet.

The managing committee of the Sri Sri Banshi Gopal Gosain Ghar at Natun Rani submitted a memorandum to the Kamrup Deputy Commissioner on June 18, seeking cancellation of the proposed licence.

Committee president Hemanta Das and secretary Suren Das said they would not allow a liquor outlet to be established at Rani No. 3 Chowk, located at the entrance to their village.

The Rani-Mairang inter-State road connecting Assam and Meghalaya passes through the area, while the road to the Kapili picnic spot also begins from the same junction. Committee members said the road is frequently used by visitors heading to Kapili and argued that opening a liquor outlet at the entrance would send the wrong message to visitors.

They said the opposition was not restricted to Rani No. 3 Chowk and that any attempt to establish the proposed outlet anywhere in the greater Rani area would face strong resistance.

The committee has also decided to approach the Rani Gaon Panchayat, seeking cancellation of the NOC, while residents said they would seek information through the RTI Act regarding the proposed liquor licence.

Local residents also raised questions over an existing liquor outlet near the historic Kali Temple inside the Rani Forest Office premises. They said they would subsequently launch protests against the outlet as well. The residents further warned that if the decision to grant the new licence was not reconsidered, they would launch a sustained agitation and explore legal action against the proposed liquor outlet.

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