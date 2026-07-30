Assam Assembly Concerned Over Illicit Liquor Devastating Tea Tribe Youth

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: The Assam Assembly expressed grave concern over illicit liquor (sulai) spoiling the youth in the tea tribe community in the state. The speaker urged the state's excise minister to establish a robust mechanism to eliminate this issue.

BJP MLA Sanjay Kishan raised this issue in the House and said that it is illicit liquor that has polluted the social atmosphere in tea garden areas. "Especially the youth have been addicted to illicit liquor. Many of the Tea Tribe youths face premature deaths because of consuming sulai. The chemicals used in the brewing of sulai are very harmful to human health," the MLA said.

The MLA said, "The situation in tea garden areas in the state has come to such a pass that only women work for the families, while most of their male counterparts have turned lazy bones. The government should take some pragmatic steps to rescue the Tea Tribe youth from this addiction. The government should also be stern against those selling sulai in tea garden areas."

In his reply, Excise Minister Atul Bora said, "The government is serious in this matter. The consumption of illicit liquor has made many youth face premature death. To put an end to the menace, the department needs active cooperation from all stakeholders, including organizations of tea tribes. The department registered 108 cases against illicit liquor, leading to the arrest of 13 in the Tinsukia district alone this year so far. The department is keeping the sale of lali gur (low-grade molasses), which is used in the brewing of sulai, under its control."

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