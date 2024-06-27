Illegal liquor plant busted in Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: On Tuesday, a team of Kamrup Metropolitan District Excise, jointly with Meghalaya Excise, carried out raids on two illegal liquor packing units in the Ri Bhoi district of Meghalaya on the Assam-Meghalaya border.

In this search operation, a full-fledged illegal liquor labelling plant has been unearthed. In this plant, approximately 1,500 cases of IMFL, a huge quantity of fake labels and fake holograms, ENA vats, blending vats, assembly lines, etc. were recovered. Two people were apprehended in the factory itself, and cases have been instituted.

“Excellent job, team Kamrup Metro. Your effort has been appreciated by the Chief Minister himself. And this should work as motivation for others as well. We have to continue to fight against the culprits of state and enemy of nation,” said Commissioner of Excise Jitu Doley. “This is an action against not only blocking the revenue leakage but also stopping the consumption of spurious liquor in the state. We are working and have started a strong operation against any kind of illegal trade of liquor,” he added.

Earlier, on June 22, 2024, a team of Kamrup Metro Excise apprehended one Sh. DD Chaube and found caps of Royal Stag whisky bottles and a container of flavouring agent used for liquor manufacturing. Simultaneously, another team of Kamrup Metro Excise searched the house of the accused person and found labels of Officer Choice Whisky and five containers of flavouring agents used for liquor manufacturing.

After interrogation and on the basis of information received from the first accused, they caught another person, Sh. D. Neog, and recovered labels, holograms, caps, and caramel from his vehicle as well.

After interrogating the second accused, I received some crucial information regarding illegal liquor manufacturing units in Kokrajhar district and in the state of Meghalaya. On June 23, 2024, as directed by the Commissioner of Excise, Assam, a team of Kamrup Metro Excise detected an illegal liquor manufacturing unit at Kokrajhar with the help of the Kokrajhar Excise team. Approximately 50,000 empty bottles, about 95,000 bottle caps, more than 50,000 fake holograms, about 6,000 mono cartons, caramel, ENA, a steel tank used for blending, and a machine used for fixing caps in bottles recovered during the operation.

