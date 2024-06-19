Guwahati: Cops Arrest Liquor Smuggling 'Kingpin'

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling activities, the Basistha Police in Guwahati has arrested the mastermind involved in operating a massive inter-state illegal liquor smuggling network.

The kingpin's arrest on Wednesday comes after another major player in the liquor trafficking racket in the northeast was captured.

The crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling syndicates have recently been intensified by the concerned authorities.

This proactive approach led to the apprehension of Manoj Hazarika, the notorious "liquor king" who is involved in the smuggling of Arunachali wine.