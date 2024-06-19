Guwahati: Cops Arrest Liquor Smuggling 'Kingpin'

GUWAHATI: In a major crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling activities, the Basistha Police in Guwahati has arrested the mastermind involved in operating a massive inter-state illegal liquor smuggling network.
The kingpin's arrest on Wednesday comes after another major player in the liquor trafficking racket in the northeast was captured.
The crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling syndicates have recently been intensified by the concerned authorities.
This proactive approach led to the apprehension of Manoj Hazarika, the notorious "liquor king" who is involved in the smuggling of Arunachali wine.
Subsequent operations carried out by the police reaped rewards as it resulted in the arrest of Rajesh Das, another trafficker of Arunachali wine.
The cops have revealed that his illicit activities involved the illegal procurement of liquor from Arunachal and smuggling it to Bihar.
The cops have arrested Das for trafficking 779 cartons of illegal liquor into Bihar. He was arrested after the police conducted a raid in Kahilipara locality of Guwahati on June 19.
Earlier on June 4, Basistha police had informed about the interception of a truck carrying the liquor consignment from Arunachal Pradesh to Bihar and the driver of the truck was also detained.
Meanwhile, earlier last month, team Kamrup (M) from the Assam State Excise Department seized 24 cases of Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and 510 litres of illicitly distilled (ID) liquor on May 25.
The operation also led to the confiscation of two vehicles involved in the illegal trade. The total value of the seized goods was estimated at Rs 10.67 lakh.
The operation was part of the ongoing Illegal Liquor Free Assam initiative, which aims to eradicate the illegal liquor trade across the state.
The Assam Excise Department has been intensifying its efforts to combat the illegal liquor market, ensuring strict enforcement and heightened vigilance throughout the region.