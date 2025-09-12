Top Headlines

Guwahati: Borjhar Police Seized Fake Currency Nearly Rs 3 Lakh

In a major bust, Borjhar Police seized counterfeit currency with a face value worth nearly Rs 3 lakh from a hotel near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport
Representative Image
Staff reporter

Guwahati: In a major bust, Borjhar Police seized counterfeit currency with a face value worth nearly Rs 3 lakh from a hotel near Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on Thursday.

Acting on a tip-off, a police team led by IC Sanjib Handique raided the hotel and apprehended one Ajay Sharma of Palghar, Maharashtra. Sharma was reportedly preparing to board a flight to Maharashtra with the fake notes.

The accused is currently in police custody and interrogation is underway to trace the network behind the counterfeit racket.

