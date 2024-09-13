I’m Quitting on My Own: Sankor Jyoti Baruah

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI: Student leader Sankor Jyoti Baruah announced on Thursday that he has decided to resign as All Assam Students’ Union (AASU) general secretary.

In a post on social media, he said, “I want to inform all that recently there has been a controversy involving me within the AASU. Although the truth of this controversy will be proven in court, I personally want to inform all that I have decided to quit as the general secretary of the All Assam Students’ Union on my own. I will send my resignation letter to the central committee later. I am grateful to everyone for the cooperation and support extended to me.”

Recently, a student of the University Law College alleged that Sankor Jyoti Baruah physically and mentally harassed her, besides issuing her life threats. Allegations go that the AASU leader had promised to marry her.

Earlier, the AASU leadership gave Baruah the opportunity to resign on his own. Baruah has confessed to having a relationship with the student in the past.

Also Read: Assam: AASU Advises Sankor Jyoti Baruah to Quit from the Post of General Secretary (sentinelassam.com)