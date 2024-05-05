Implement guidelines for gender champions: UGC to higher educational institutions

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The UGC (University Grants Commission) sent a letter to all vice chancellors of universities and principals of all colleges regarding the implementation of UGC guidelines for gender champions in higher educational institutions (HEIs) that aim at promoting gender equality and creating a safe and inclusive environment within HEIs across the country.

The letter said that in order to promote gender equality, as guaranteed by Article 15 of the Indian Constitution, there is a need to alter the mode of interaction at all levels—home, school, college, university, workplace, and beyond. The Government of India, with the aim of broadening its reach to create an environment conducive to equal treatment, envisions the appointment of gender champions in all educational institutions across the country. Gender champions can be individuals of any gender, including boys, girls, and transgender persons above the age of 16, who are enrolled in educational institutions. Gender champions are envisioned as responsible leaders who will facilitate an enabling environment within their schools/colleges/academic institutions where girls are treated with dignity and respect, the letter said.

The UGC urged the heads of universities and colleges to kindly refer to this office letter of even number dated May 29, 2023 (available on the UGC website www.ugc.gov.in under Notices) regarding the imperative need to create an environment fostering equal treatment through the engagement of gender champions in all educational institutions across the country.

“You are, therefore, once again requested to ensure the swift implementation of the ‘Guidelines for Gender Champions in Educational Institutions (available on the UGC website) in your esteemed university and its affiliated colleges, in the best interest of students, with the aim of achieving long-term sustainable change. The Ministry of Women and Child Development, Government of India, has introduced a badge for gender champions, which is available on its website and also on the MyGov portal,” the letter said, adding, “Furthermore, it is requested to complete the online compliance details of gender champions by your university and affiliated colleges and submit the same at saksham.uge.ac.in.”

