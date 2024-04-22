NEW DELHI: UGC Allows Direct Pursuit of PhD for Graduates with Four-Year Degrees, Changes Eligibility Criteria for NET

NEW DELHI: In a move aimed at streamlining the path to pursuing higher education and research opportunities, the University Grants Commission (UGC) has introduced significant changes to the eligibility criteria for PhD programs and the National Eligibility Test (NET). UGC Chairman Jagadesh Kumar unveiled the new guidelines, which offer direct entry to PhD programs for students holding four-year undergraduate degrees and revise the eligibility criteria for the NET exam.

Under the updated regulations, candidates with four-year undergraduate degrees are now eligible to pursue PhD programs and appear for the NET exam, regardless of the discipline in which they obtained their bachelor's degree. The key requirement for these candidates is a minimum of 75 percent marks or equivalent grades in their undergraduate course, marking a departure from the previous criterion of a master's degree with a minimum of 55 percent marks for NET eligibility.

This move opens up new avenues for undergraduate students aspiring to pursue research and academic careers, offering them a direct pathway to doctoral studies without the necessity of completing a master's degree first. By expanding eligibility criteria, the UGC aims to foster a more inclusive and accessible academic environment, empowering students from diverse academic backgrounds to pursue their research aspirations.

In addition to the changes in eligibility criteria, the UGC announced modifications to the format of the upcoming NET exam. This year, the exam will be conducted offline on June 16, deviating from the previous Computer-Based Test format. The decision to shift to an offline mode aims to ensure a smooth and equitable testing experience for all candidates. The application process for the NET exam commenced on Saturday and will remain open until May 10, providing aspiring candidates with ample time to complete their applications. Prospective applicants are encouraged to carefully review the official notification and guidelines before submitting their applications.